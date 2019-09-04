Suspected burglar found hiding in basement

Huntington police responded to a report of a burglary and say they found the suspect hiding in the basement.

Raymond May, 42, is charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, police got a call around 10:30 Tuesday morning of a potential burglary at a house on Enslow Boulevard.

Officers found a door of the house open. They say May was found hiding in a small room in the basement.

The complaint says officers found two power saws, two drills, and two battery chargers just inside the doorway the suspect went into the house through.

A screwdriver matching the brand of tools was found in May’s pocket, police say.

May was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

