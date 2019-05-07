Suspected burglar pets family dog, washes dishes before her arrest

A woman was arrested on burglary charges after deputies say she went into a stranger’s home, petted the family dog and washed the dishes, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened Monday morning in the Hamden area.

Cheyenne Ewing is charged with burglary. Deputies say she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics when she was arrested.

A resident in the area told deputies a woman came into their home uninvited through a back door and sat down on the couch. The resident said the woman was “acting very strange.”

Deputies say Ewing was knocking on doors in the Omar Street area of Hamden when she was arrested. Investigators say she initially gave them a false name.

Ewing was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing was set for Tuesday.

