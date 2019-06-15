Suspects wanted in Meigs County attempted robbery

Deputies in Meigs County need help identifying two people they say were involved in an attempted robbery at a bank Saturday.

It happened at the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains.

According to investigators, surveillance footage shows a man coming in to the bank and demanding cash before taking off toward State Route 681.

Witnesses told deputies the man was wearing a blue full zip-up jacket with "Wyoming" written across it. He had a yellow shirt on underneath and a mossy oak hat on.

Deputies say they believe there is a second person involved. They say the person appears older with longer blonde and grey hair and a slight beard. The person is accused of picking up the man who went in to the bank.

The car they were in is described as a gray four door vehicle.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Meigs County Sheriff's Office at 740-992-3371.

