Suspended Pike Co. Sheriff Charles Reader indicted on additional charges

Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was indicted on additional charges by a grand jury Friday.

Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following a 16-count indictment last year.

This indictment replaces his original indictment from June 2019.

Reader now faces 18 counts including a more serious felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. It carries a prison sentence of 2 to 8 years and another count of theft in office.

He also was indicted on seven counts of conflict of interest, five counts of theft in office, two counts of theft, two counts of tampering with evidence and securing writing by deception.

He’s facing 11 felonies and seven misdemeanor charges for being accused of requesting or accepting various loans from county employees and vendors.

WXIX reached out to Reader about the additional charges and he responded “no comment”.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Auditor’s Office said they are unable to comment on the case due to its ongoing status and a gag order.

Reader was suspended over the summer after pleading not guilty, ordered to turn over all keys and not have contact with witnesses.

His trial was expected to begin April 20, but now experts predict it will be delayed in light of the new charges.