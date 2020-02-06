Student suspension in relation to online petition is reversed

A student at Cabell Midland High School was suspended in relation to an online petition but, the Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools says that decision has since been reversed.

The petition which had 2,289 supporters at last check was created on Change.org and listed six reasons why the high school should be closed.

Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, says after reviewing all the evidence school leaders revoked the suspension.

He tells WSAZ.com the school will be working with students involved to discuss how to address concerns about school in a more productive manner by working with the school’s administration.

