Suspensions and citations issued following basketball incident

Several Woodrow Wilson basketball players have received game suspensions following an incident in a game against Greenbrier East High School.

According to WVSSAC assistant executive director Greg Reed, five players have been suspended for ten percent of their allotted games. Reed says this works out to be 2 games of their season.

West Virginia State Police say summons were issued for Donte Nabors for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer and Steven Damon for disorderly conduct as a result of their investigation. Gene Nabors was cited at the game for obstructing an officer.

After calling the Woodrow Wilson team 'a bunch of thugs', Governor Jim Justicereleased a statementregarding the comment, saying he is "certain that the WVSSAC will deal with this in a professional and appropriate manner."