Suspicious person complaint leads to drug bust

Milton Police say a call about a suspicious person led to a multitude of drugs – now removed from the city.

The department says Brandon Joe McKnight of Boone County was loitering around gas pumps at the Marathon in Milton.

When police arrived they found McKnight in possession of nearly two grams of crystal meth, five Xanax and Suboxone.

They also discovered McKnight had outstanding warrants from Cabell County and Boone County for possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

He is now being held in the Western Regional Jail.

