Swarms of midges on Cleveland’s lakeshore are so dense they’re showing up on weather radar

They’re back!

The midges are beginning to make their return to northeast Ohio, as evident in an overnight radar graphic shared by the National Weather Service.

The pestering bugs are usually most visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.

Midges are clear with a long, curvy back. They tend to swarm towards well-lit areas.

The relatives to mosquitoes are more annoying than harmful to humans.

The insects fly from Canada and end up near the Lake Erie lakefront before migrating inland.

