Swarms of midges on Cleveland’s lakeshore are so dense they’re showing up on weather radar

Swarms of midges picked up on radar / Source: National Weather Service
By  | 
Updated: Wed 11:32 AM, May 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re back!

The midges are beginning to make their return to northeast Ohio, as evident in an overnight radar graphic shared by the National Weather Service.

The pestering bugs are usually most visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.

Midges are clear with a long, curvy back. They tend to swarm towards well-lit areas.

The relatives to mosquitoes are more annoying than harmful to humans.

The insects fly from Canada and end up near the Lake Erie lakefront before migrating inland.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at cleveland19.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus