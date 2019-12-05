Swastikas found on posters in Marshall University academic hall

Swastikas were found Thursday on posters in an academic building at Marshall University, according to a release from the university.

The discovery was made on two copies of a Department of History course poster in Harris Hall.

According to a university release to Marshall students, the posters “were found defaced with hate symbol graffiti, specifically swastikas, which were drawn on the face of a public figure.”

“I am appalled and dismayed that someone on Marshall University’s campus would write an expression of such hatred, anti-Semitism and violence,” said President Jerome A. Gilbert in the release. “This act is contrary to the very essence of the Marshall University Creed and who we are as a community.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MU’s Office of Equity Programs.

