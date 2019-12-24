System error delays paychecks for some Walmart employees in West Virginia

Some Wal-Mart employees in West Virginia could be receiving their paychecks a day later than normal this week because of a system error, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

The delay only affects those who are paid via direct deposit, and employees who receive a paper check should not be affected, Walmart spokesman Kory Lundberg said.

“Due to an error, some associates in West Virginia are experiencing a delay in their direct deposit today,” he said. “We do expect those associates will receive their paycheck today. For associates who don’t, they are able to work with their store to access their funds prior to Thursday by speaking with a member of management. We apologize for the error and are working quickly to get associates their earnings on time.”

Lundberg said the problem arose because Christmas falls on Wednesday, which is when most employees were scheduled to be paid. The company planned to make direct deposits available on Tuesday, a day earlier than normal, but an error prevented that from happening, he said.