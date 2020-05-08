T-Rex Mini Golf to open in Charleston

A new addition is coming to the T-Rex Science Center in Charleston next Friday.

According to a press release from The T-Rex Science Center, an 18 hole mini golf course called T-Rex Mini Golf is set to open on May 15th.

The course will feature dinosaurs including the triceratops, pachycephalosaurs, and tyrannosaurs rex, as well as other large dinosaur bones.

T-Rex Mini Golf will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

The T-Rex Science Center is a 501C3 charity that is staffed entirely by volunteers. It is located at 520 Southridge Boulevard in Charleston.