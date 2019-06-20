THC laced candy looks like something a child would eat

Candy that appears to be for kids has been found to contain THC, the active drug in marijuana.

THC laced Nerds Rope candy intercepted in Kentucky by authorities.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said this Nerds Ropes candy contains an incredibly high amount of THC despite looking and tasting like normal candy.

"It's incredibly concerning that now THC laced products are being marketed to children," Stuart said. "We're going to see more and more of this in West Virginia, as we head down the marijuana legalization path, and I understand that there are a lot of people that want that to happen."

7.5 lbs. of these medical marijuana edibles were intercepted in the mail in Kentucky from California enroute to Florida. They look very similar to the regular product but contain 400 milligrams of THC which is well more than an average joint.

"They're putting THC in every conceivable product and it is a danger to our children for sure," Stuart said. "I don't expect that anyone eating a package of nerds would expect to get so high to the point that you might well have to go to the hospital."

Stuart said parents have enough to worry about these days without having to think about what is in candy their kids are eating.

"Is it going to be in diapers next?" asked father Tim Murphy. "You know how are they going to hide it? But they'll keep being creative, no doubt."

"It worries me about the future," Murphy continued. "We always say, the future is our kids, and that's what they are targeting and I'm definitely afraid."

Stuart said an investigation is ongoing but the threat to children is already out there. The packaging does have warnings to keep out of the reach of children.

