TRAFFIC | Lane closures scheduled for Nitro-St. Albans bridge

Drivers who take I-64 through Kanawha County can expect lane closures starting next week.

There will be nightly lane closures on the Donald Legg Memorial Bridge, also known as the Nitro-St. Albans bridge, for routine a routine bridge safety inspection.

The slow westbound lane will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Monday, June 10 and lasting until the morning of Wednesday, June 12.

The slow eastbound lane will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting the night of Wednesday, June 12 and lasting until the morning of Friday, June 14.

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) say there may be minor traffic delays. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone.