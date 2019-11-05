TRAFFIC ALERT | Construction project gets underway Wednesday on I-64 in Barboursville

A major construction project gets underway along Interstate 64 in Barboursville on Wednesday and is expected to last about three years.

Construction work will begin Wednesday on an almost three-mile stretch of interstate between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits on I-64.

The widening project, which is part of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's Roads to Prosperity plan, will eventually take the almost 3 miles of interstate between the Merritts Creek and Huntington Mall exits from four lanes to eight lanes.

"It needs some more capacity," said Deputy Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston. "We are going to give it some more capacity, ease up some congestion and make it a little easier for drivers. With everything, it is going to be a little painful for three years until we get to the good part."

Road crews will start putting up orange barrels and setting up the 55 mile an hour work zone signs on Wednesday, beginning the start of preparation work for the project.

This stretch of I-64 is a major connector between Huntington and Charleston and sees about 55,000 cars on it daily.

"This is a prosperous area," Wriston said. "It is absolutely much needed. I know it's going to be a little difficult to sit in this traffic during construction, but I really need people to understand, it is a work zone."

The project will cost a little more than $71 million, and the contract for the work has been awarded to Triton Construction.

During the project, crews plan to keep at least two lanes of traffic open to drivers and any lane closures would mostly happen at night.

The project will happen in phases and calls for the removal and replacement of five bridges along the 2-mile stretch of interstate.

Toward the end of the project, crews will work to replace the bridge at East Mall Road and will expand the entrance to the mall to handle more capacity and alleviate congestion in the area.

Crews are reminding drivers that the speed limit in the work zone will be 55 miles an hour. They're also asking to drivers to pay attention and put away any distractions. Enforcement through the area will increase while the project is going on.

"People are working out here," Wriston said. "Let's be safe and cognizant that there are people out here making a living and they need to go home safe every night just like you do."

The work is beginning just before the start of the holiday shopping season. Crews say you should prepare for the extra traffic because of the work.

Side roads like U.S. 60 are expected to see an increase in traffic, as well as drivers using it as a detour around the construction.

Work on the project is expected to be complete by October 2022.