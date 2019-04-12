Interstate bridge repair project to begin Monday in Charleston

You can expect slow moving traffic along part of the interstate in Charleston during a bridge repair project. The construction will be along I-77/79, just north of the I-64/77 split.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the work will begin Monday, April 15.

There will be a work zone between the I-64/77 split and the I-77/79 split.

Crews will replace the decks on three overpass bridges: the Tom Williams Family overpass bridge over Garrison Avenue, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive, and the overpass bridge across Cora Street. During this time, they will use the shoulders to keep two lanes in both directions open to traffic.

They will also work on an overlay for the Spring Street overpass bridge. This construction will reduce traffic to two lanes total.

During the first several weeks, crews will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. That phase will include removing barrier walls and shifting lanes. We're told the crossover will be between Spring Street and Westmoreland bridges.

DOH officials say once traffic control is in place, the contractor will work 24/7 for the next three to four months.

WVDOH contracted Brayman Construction for the job.

Transportation officials want to remind drivers to "Just. Slow. Down." in work zones.