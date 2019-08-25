TSA finds loaded handgun in luggage at Tri-State Airport

A Washington man was detained at Huntington Tri-State Airport Saturday after TSA found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

HTS officials found the 9 mm gun loaded with 15 bullets when the bag went through the x-ray scanner.

This is the seventh gun caught by TSA at the airport this year, compared to just two guns stopped in 2018.

TSA says passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but they must be in checked bags and properly packed and declared. Guns should be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

An average first offense for carrying a handgun into a TSA checkpoint is $4,000.

