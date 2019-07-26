Taco seasoning sold at H-E-B, Walmart recalled due to possible Salmonella

Kansas-based Williams Foods LLC is recalling varieties of taco seasoning sold at H-E-B and Walmart stores across the country because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a release from the Food and Drug Administration, Williams Foods says the items contain cumin spice from supplier Mincing Spice Co. that was recalled after a sample was found to be potentially contaminated.

The company says so far, there have been no reports of consumer complaints or illness.

The products affected include 1 oz. Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix with item number 564829444, product UPC 0 78742 24572 0 and best by dates of 07/08/21 or 07/09/21, as well as 1.25 ounce packages of HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium with item number 050215, a product UPC of 0 41220 79609 0 and better by tdates of 07/10/21, 07/11/21 and 07/15/21.

They were sold in grocery stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Salmonella can cause serious infections in the young, frail or elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Those who have purchased products listed above should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions should call 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.