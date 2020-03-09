'Take Me Home' program helps first responders identify and help people with special needs

When a loved one is missing, it is a concerning time for any family. If that relative has a special need or a condition that might make it hard for them to communicate with anyone, connecting them with their family can be very difficult.

Boyd County 911 is introducing a program to make the situation easier. It's called Take Me Home. It was developed by Pensacola (Florida) Police for people who may need special assistance if they are alone or in an emergency, especially if they are nonverbal.

The program includes a picture of a person, a description about them, contact information, an address, and what sort of condition their relative suffers from.

Boyd County 911 Director Matt Saunders says the agency has been working on launching this program for about six to eight months.

"It really is a long time coming," said Amanda Patterson. "My older brother has Asperger's, and he's 30. So to go from having no services to all these wonderful services, it's absolutely amazing."

Amanda's son Abel has autism, ADHD, and OCD. She says Take Me Home will be a great tool, especially if a child with special needs gets separated from their parent but can't relay to officers what their name is or where home is.

"He didn't talk until he was about four, four and a half. Honestly, if he was that age and he was nonverbal and this program came out, it's just so reassuring to be able to help them and know how to help them."

Saunders says people can apply for the program now at the dispatch center in Ashland. They fill out a form, and must include a photo of their relative. Saunders adds that they will have a policy that forms must be updated every year. Enrolling is free.

There will be an informational meeting about the program hosted by the Ashland Foundation for Children with Disabilities at 5 p.m. April 17 at Old Orchard Christian Church.

