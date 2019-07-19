Taking care of your car in extreme heat

These hot temperatures can cause a serious strain on your car.

Auto experts say extreme heat can cause more strain on vehicles' batteries and electrical systems than bitter cold.

"Your battery is more susceptible to the heat than the cold weather," David Martin said.

Martin owns Ward's Automotive in Huntington.

"You have a lot of things running in the summer than can draw a lot of power out of the battery, such as your air conditioner and the engine cooling fans," Martin said.

He says heat can cause problems with batteries and engine fluids.

"You could just go to your regular shop and make sure your battery is up to snuff," he said.

Experts say check your cooling system. If a warning light comes on, don't ignore it.

"The heat really beats the tar out of electrical systems on these cars these days because everything on them is electrical, so it's more crucial than ever to have the alternator and battery checked," Martin said.

Martin also says it's a good idea to check tire pressure.

"With lower pressures, a lot more friction builds," he said. "If the tire is kind of old, it can cause a blowout or a separation issue."

Even cars that are properly maintained can still breakdown in this kind of heat.

Experts recommend every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle that includes water, jumper cables, and a flashlight with extra batteries.

