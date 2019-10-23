Talking to your kids about sex offenders before Halloween

The recent arrest of a convicted sex offender, arrested on school property in Pike County, Kentucky, now has parents concerned about their children's safety -- especially with Halloween right around the corner.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says you should talk with your children about the dangers that are out there before they go around door-to-door for trick-or-treat.

Officials say while you are scoping out the best neighborhoods for your children to score a lot of candy, there are some other things you need to map out to keep your children safe.

"I think the best advice for parents or guardians, especially this time of year or anytime for that matter, is to be cautious of strangers and not to go over when people beckon for them to come over to a car or something like that," said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford. "Don't let them go into anyone's home unaccompanied and watch what they are eating, watch what they are doing."

He says it is also good for parents to do their own research when it comes to figuring out where registered sex offenders live.

"The best way to check for sexual offenders is to go to the West Virginia State Police website where they keep a listing of all the individuals that are required to report to them," Rutherford said. "You can look up and look at whatever neighborhood you are in to see who is on the list and obviously use more caution during that time."

However, he says the best way to keep children safe is constant supervision.

"Obviously if you don't feel comfortable, then don't be in that area," Rutherford said. "It's always better to be safe than sorry."

In Kentucky, you can check state police's site to see where registered sex offenders live. You can do the same in Ohio on the Ohio Attorney General's website.