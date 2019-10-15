UPDATE | U.S. 35 East still closed after tanker rollover crash in Jackson County, Ohio

A tanker truck rollover crash late Tuesday night closed U.S. 35 near state Route 32 in Jackson County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Hazmat crews are on the scene to deal with spilled ethanol.

As of midnight, the westbound lanes had reopened, the OSHP reports.

Three people were taken to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson with unknown injuries.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in that area. They can reroute to state Route 327 and then to state Route 32.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.