'Target Red' going after drivers who run red lights and stop signs

Better think twice before you shoot through that yellow light that turns red just as you go beneath it.

During the first half of this month (Aug. 1-15), law enforcement officers will be out in force in part of West Virginia during “Target Red,” going after drivers who fail to stop at traffic signals and stop signs. They also will be out reminding them not to pass school buses.

"Nationally, drivers running a red light is a serious and extremely dangerous problem," said Beau S. Evans, city of Huntington traffic safety director, in a news release. “Locally, it is no different. Drivers seem to forget the basics of operating their vehicles. Yellow lights do not mean 'go fast.' They mean prepare to stop, unless you are already in the intersection."

According to the news release, law enforcement officers also will be on the lookout for drivers who do “rolling” stops, which will result in citations.

When the Target Red campaign started in 2008 in the Beckley area, it resulted in a 60 percent reduction in such incidents.

Locally, the Barboursville, Huntington, Hurricane, Marshall University, Milton, West Hamlin, and Winfield police departments, along with the sheriff’s departments in Cabell, Mason, and Putnam counties will participate in the Target Red campaign.

