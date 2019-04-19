Target recalling wooden toys due to choking hazard

Target has announced a recall of its Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles due to a choking hazard.

Individually sold as an eight-pack assortment online, the vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger.

The toys were manufactured by Zhejiang HuangyanXingbo Crafts Factory in China.

There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened, though no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

