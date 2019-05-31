Target recalls USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards

Target is recalling 90,000 "Heyday" branded lightning USB charging cables.

Recall of USB Cable at Target. (Source WILX)

The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

The cables were sold in Target stores nationwide between June 2018 and January 2019 for about $15.

The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent.

The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Target is recommending anyone who purchased a cable to stop using it immediately and return it to a Target store for a full refund.

