Taylor Swift’s father safe after fight with burglar

Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his $4 million Florida penthouse.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it.

The paper says the men fought before Hoover ran.

Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Swift picked Hoover out of a photo lineup, and police say Hoover called them to report the altercation. Hoover was found last week and charged with burglary.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.