Tea Party Treats & Sweets has a Valentine tea party story hour with Princess Aurora on Thursday, February 13 at 6 p.m.

You can contact Vicki Roach on her Facebook page to reserve a spot.

The cost is $10 per child. The cost goes toward making Valentine gift baskets for elderly shut-ins.

You can purchase Vicki's books on Amazon.

Click here to visit her website for Tea Party Treats & Sweets.

A note from the author: "I’m a local Christian children’s author, but many know me as the Tea Lady. I am a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and small business owner. I was raised in a Christian home where my parents taught me that God is the King of Kings, omnipotent and the all mighty, but also encouraged my imagination."