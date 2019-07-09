Teacher facing sex abuse indictment resigns

A former teacher is accused of sexually abusing a student from a different school district. He resigned from his position the same day the grand jury indicted him.

Tony Clarke, 50, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Clarke was a teacher at Paul G. Blazer High School, according to Ashland Independent School District Superintendent Sean Howard.

Howard confirms Clarke taught carpentry construction.

The grand jury indictment was filed in Boyd Circuit District Court July 3. Clarke resigned that same day prior to his arrest, Howard said.

According to the indictment, the alleged abuse happened between April 4 and May 20, 2019.

Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley tells WSAZ the alleged victim is a student from a different school district.

The indictment alleges Clarke bought the minor alcohol then had sexual contact with the child.

Clarke is currently out of jail on a $50,000 bond.