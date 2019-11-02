Teacher helps student with cerebral palsy have memorable trick-or-treat

Every child looks forward to dressing up and going trick-or-treating with their friends and family, however disabilities can sometimes get in the fun's way.

Jayhlil Myers wanted to experience the fun with his brother Jaylin, who has cerebral palsy. He had it planned that the twin first graders could be Batman and Robin.

When Southside Elementary teacher Trish Blake heard what Jayhlil had in mind, she tells WSAZ she wanted to make it a reality.

She measured Jaydin’s wheelchair, bought supplies, and transformed the wheelchair into the Batmobile.

The three, and the boys’ mom went trick-or-treating Saturday in Huntington and Blake says they had a great time.

“This has been one the most rewarding things I have done in teaching,” said Blake.

Blake has been a teacher for 33 years.