Teacher's home catches fire during online class

Just as a middle school teacher was growing used to the new normal of teaching his class online, he's now facing another major life hurdle.

"It's never fun losing everything you have, but it could've been way worse," Andy McKee said.

McKee teaches science at Our Lady of Fatima in Huntington.

Wednesday, his own home became an unfortunate object lesson.

"I guess I can create a science lesson about it," he said. "I've already done a science lesson about my bald spot, so I guess I can do one about how fire spreads."

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, he's been teaching online from home. Wednesday afternoon he'd just started instructing his fifth-grade class through a Zoom meeting, when class was abruptly dismissed.

He told his students he smelled smoke and had to go. McKee went downstairs and saw smoke in his kitchen.

"I got my dogs out and we went outside," he said. "I called 911 immediately when I went outside. Little white smoke in the garage turned into flames and brown smoke."

Firefighters put the fire out before it could destroy the house, but it caused extensive damage. McKee had lived there less than a year.

The fire marshal told him it looks like the fire started because of old, faulty wiring.

"An extension cord went into the ceiling that I didn't know existed," McKee said.

Student Molly Weimer says it's another wild development in what was already a highly unusual school year.

"I feel really bad," Weimer said. "It's a really bad time for that to happen. I hope he's OK."

McKee, an army veteran who served in Iraq, says his three daughters were at their grandma's house when the fire broke out.

"It was, by the grace of God, my kids weren't home, that I was awake and able to get the dogs out," McKee said. "I give the glory to God. He had his hand on our family. My truck was right next to the garage, and it had zero damage. It's amazing how much worse it could've been."

Mckee was able to save his computer and plans to resume teaching his virtual class Monday. He says he wants to stay busy and stick to his routine as much as possible.

McKee and his kids are staying in a camper on his mother's property.

He said some of his students have asked about the safety of his snakes and reptiles. McKee says, fortunately, those are still being kept at school, and they're all fine.

He says many in the community have been quick to donate clothes, and the Red Cross has been helping his family, as well.

