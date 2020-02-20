Teaching lessons far beyond the classroom

Two teachers at Portsmouth High School are breaking the mold of a conventional classroom, adding in equipment to help students prepare for life after high school.

Keely Matteson and Stephanie Warren are intervention specialists.

They work with students with multiple disabilities.

"They get overlooked a lot and they don't need to be," Warren said.

Mixed in with their classwork, the two teachers work with the students on life skills.

"They trust us to do everything we can to help them reach their goals," Warren said.

Those include things like cooking, laundry and meditation.

"We cook a lot in here because it teaches them life skills that sometimes we don't get in other areas or other places," Matteson said.

Students go to the library once a week to get them involved in the community.

"It helps them become more independent," Warren said.

They also get a chance to work the "coffee cart." They take orders for drinks and donuts from teachers, then fulfill those orders and deliver them.

"Teaches them customer service, talking to new people," Warren said.

All proceeds go back to the students for a field trip of their choice.

"That has improved their confidence and their abilities," Warren said. "It's amazing, I can't even tell you how great this year has been so far."

Students in the program also learn how to do laundry. They take in clothes from other classmates and wash them.

"We are a big family. It truly feels like we're in this together, the trust has gone up," Warren said.

Matteson says her favorite program is yoga and meditation.

"It gives the whole day a different vibe," Matteson said. "The students are calm, they are relaxed."

They also have a garden they tend to, learning how to grow their own food and plants.

"I want them to be as prepared for life as much as possible once they leave," Warren said.

These lessons reach far beyond books and tests.

"They can do anything to put their mind to, I don't care what the label is for their disability," Warren said. "If they want to do it, they can do it. Our goal is to help them prove that to themselves."