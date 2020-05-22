Team getting ready so neighbors can make a splash

You might just call their work a labor of love.

It wasn’t until this week that Gov. Jim Justice gave the green light for pools to reopen on May 30 as the state works to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the team at the Windermere Pool in South Charleston is more excited than ever to have folks come make a splash for the 2020 pool season.

They are doing all of the prep work needed to get their pool open on Monday, June 1.

This year will feature a $100 discount for new members and a raffle for a chance at a $150 membership discount for both members new and old.

Pool tickets will be offered for $15 each or two for $25.

"We wanted to offer a promotion for new members to allow families a summer activity when things are so uncertain," board secretary Barbie Dailey said.

Windermere Pool is a South Charleston staple. It first opened in 1954. In 2013 it closed so that it could be rebuilt. It reopened for the 2014 season.

The team at the pool has been busy doing maintenance like fixing and painting the fence, mowing grass, cleaning debris, like leaves, out of the pool, and finally filling it up.

They will keep working until the first person can jump in come June 1.

To learn more about the pool and memberships you can click on the link.