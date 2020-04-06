Team to test residents, staff at nursing facility; patient tested positive for COVID-19

A combined team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will head to the Eastbrook Center on Monday after a patient tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

A press release sent out Monday morning by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department states that approximately 124 resident and 25 staff members will be tested.

Charleston police will be onsite to control the flow of traffic into the facility.

According to the release, "The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department received notification late last night that one of the Eastbrook patients had tested positive for COVID-19".

Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer, says, "As we did with Charleston Gardens, we are taking quick action with the assistance of CAMC and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority to go into the facility and test all patients of the facility. We are making arrangements to test all staff members as well".

While all residents will be tested, those who are symptomatic will receive priority.

Dr. Young said resident will be encouraged to isolate themselves until results are received.

The Charleston Fire Department is assisting in transporting the tests to CAMC for processing.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department hotline at (304) 348-1088.

