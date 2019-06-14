I-79 northbound shut down after crash in Clendenin

One northbound lane of I-77 in Clendenin is shut down after an accident Friday morning.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. near the Clendenin exit.

Emergency crews say the driver of a pickup truck was headed north when his vehicle flipped on its top. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The person was taken to the hospital, but the condition is unknown.

Dispatchers said drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route while crews work at the scene.

