Teen accused of shooting, raping girl he met on social media

A teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting and raping a girl in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old boy is charged with one count of first-degree felony rape, one count of second-degree felonious assault, and one count of third-degree tampering with evidence which is also a felony.

The suspect's name has not been released, but deputies say he is currently in the Ross County Detention Center without bond.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, a man who lives in Wheelersburg called 911. He said the victim showed up at his door claiming she had been shot and needed help.

A deputy responded to the call on Ainsley Avenue and found the 15-year-old girl shot in the leg. A detective then joined the deputy on scene.

The Porter Township Rescue Squad took the victim to Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was later transferred to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio for further treatment. Deputies say she is listed in stable condition.

At SOMC, investigators interviewed the victim.

She told them a 16-year-old asked her to have sexual contact and she refused. The victim said the suspect threatened to shoot her if she continued to deny him. After multiple refusals, the suspect shot her then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect immediately ran off after the attack, according to the victim.

Investigators searched a large wooded area behind the home on Ainsley Avenue and found the gun as well as pieces of a mattress that had been cut out and bedding. Deputies will send the evidence to a state lab for testing.

They found the suspect on Dold Road in Wheelersburg. They detained him for an interview then later charged him. He is scheduled to appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Juvenile Court.

Captain John W. Murphy states in a press release the victim and suspect met online, "The contact with the victim and the suspect took place using social media. Captain Murphy encourages all parents to keep a close eye on any social media that your child may be currently using and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Our top priority is to continue keeping all of the children in our community safe."

This is the second publicized report of a 15-year-old being raped in Scioto County just this week. In a totally unrelated case, a man is accused of raping a teenager in a West Portsmouth park late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If you have any information about either case, call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.