Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting death of teen

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Huntington.

Police say the juvenile was arraigned Friday and taken to a detention center.

Police say Tayla Johnson, 16, died of a single gunshot wound on May 20th in the 1000-block of 22nd Street.

Investigators say search warrants were also executed in the 900-block of 23rd Street Friday in connection with the investigation. Those search warrants resulted in two additional arrests. Kelly Ingels, 45, is charged with selling a firearm to a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Freda Ingels, 40, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.