Teen charged for allegedly stealing woman's car at gunpoint

A teenager is in jail after police say he held a gun to a woman's head before stealing her car Saturday night.

Charleston Police say 18-year-old Myzaya Pierre Chapman, from Charleston approached a woman getting out of her car on the 800 block of Springdale Drive.

A release from CPD says Chapman held a gun to the woman's head while she showed him how to start her 2010 Volkswagen Beetle, and he took off.

A short time later, police say officers stopped Chapman. As officers approached the car, they say Chapman took off running.

Police were able to arrest Chapman. They say they found a gun in the front seat of the car.

Chapman was taken to South Central Regional Jail. He was charged with robbery and fleeing.

