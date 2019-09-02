Teen charged with murder after police find missing woman dead

A teenager is facing a murder charge after police in Parkersburg found a missing woman dead.

Parkersburg Police became aware of a possible missing person. They responded to that woman's home just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the home in the 3800 block of Broad Street, police spoke with family members of Karen Yeager, 68. Loved ones told police Yeager and her vehicle were both missing.

After exhausting several leads, the Parkersburg Police Department released information about the missing vehicle on social media. Within minutes of posting, police received a helpful tip.

Just after midnight Monday, officers found a teenager driving the vehicle in North Parkersburg.

Investigators brought the teen and a second person to police headquarters for questioning. "During this process, detectives were able to ascertain the whereabouts of Karen Yeager," police said in a press release.

Detectives later found Yeager's body on First Avenue in South Parkersburg.

Police arrested the 17-year-old for murder and took him/her to a secured juvenile facility.

If you have any information about the case, contact Detective Semones or Detective Sturm at the Parkersburg Police Department.

