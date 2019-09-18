Teen dies in rollover crash in eastern Ky.

A teenager from Magoffin County died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Johnson Fork Road, Kentucky State Police say.

Lynsey Trusty, 18, of Royalton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

Troopers say the crash, which involved only the vehicle driven by Trusty, happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle rolled many times. No one else was inside that vehicle.

Investigators say Trusty was driving east on Johnson Fork Road, also known as state Route 134, when the crash happened.

According to KSP, troopers were assisted at the scene by Lifeguard Ambulance service, North Magoffin Fire Department, and North Magoffin Rescue Squad.

