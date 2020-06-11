Teen from West Virginia goes missing while swimming in North Carolina lagoon

A search is underway for a teenager from West Virginia who went missing Wednesday in North Carolina near the Pamlico Sound.

Officials say the 18-year-old was last seen about 100 yards from shore near the edge of a dredged.

The National Park Service says the Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue began searching at sunrise Thursday.

Officials say the last sighting happened near the Haulover Sound Access Area, between Buxton and Avon.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Dare County Sheriff's Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers have helped search for the swimmer.

