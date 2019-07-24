Teen passes away after cancer battle

A community is mourning the loss of a teenager from eastern Kentucky who died after a battle with cancer.

We first told you about Shalei Cobb's fight earlier this month. At the beginning of July, the 16-year-old's family was optimistic about her recovery. The young girl from Pike County, Kentucky was receiving treatment in Cincinnati, Ohio and hoping for a bone marrow transplant.

A post on Pike County Central High School's Facebook page says Cobb passed away at 11:05 Wednesday morning, surrounded by family.

"It is with broken hearts that we post that rising sophomore Shalei Cobb lost her battle to leukemia this morning," the post states. "She was surrounded by her family. We will be posting arrangements as they are made available. Please keep her brother Ein, as well as the rest of her family, friends, and school family in your thoughts and prayers."

About five months ago, Cobb was diagnosed with leukemia, but she had been sick since she was a baby. At just eight months old, she was diagnosed with a rare disease that affected her white blood cells.