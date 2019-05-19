UPDATE | Teenager missing for five months found safe

UPDATE 5/19/19

A teenager that went missing in December has been found safe.

Kanawha County deputies say Skyler Ward, who was 16 when she disappeared was found in Jackson County, WV at a relative's home.

A teen has been reported missing in Kanawha County.

Deputies say 16-year-old Skyler Mckenzie Ward has been missing since she left a relative's house Saturday morning.

Ward is around 5 feet 4 and weighs about 190 pounds. She is said to have ties to the Charleston and Jackson County areas of West Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-357-0169

