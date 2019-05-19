UPDATE | Teenager missing for five months found safe

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 5/19/19
A teenager that went missing in December has been found safe.

Kanawha County deputies say Skyler Ward, who was 16 when she disappeared was found in Jackson County, WV at a relative's home.


ORIGINAL STORY 12/10/18
A teen has been reported missing in Kanawha County.

Deputies say 16-year-old Skyler Mckenzie Ward has been missing since she left a relative's house Saturday morning.

Ward is around 5 feet 4 and weighs about 190 pounds. She is said to have ties to the Charleston and Jackson County areas of West Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-357-0169

Keep checking the WSAZ App or WSAZ.com for the latest information

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus