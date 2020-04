Police are on the scene of a shooting that has sent a teenager to the hospital.

Huntington Police tell WSAZ it happened in the 300-block of Norway Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg. He has been taken to the hospital.

Police say no one has been taken into custody at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.