A teenager was taken to the hospital after Huntington Police say he was sideswiped by a passing car as he was getting out of his.

Police say it happened around 10:30 Friday night on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for broken bones and other injuries.

Police say the car that hit the teen did not stop.

No arrests have been made at this time.