Teen tests positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County

One new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.

The new patient is a 15-year-old boy who is now in isolation at home, officials say.

The Boyd County emergency operations center also reported a bit of good news Friday, the recovery of a coronavirus positive patient. According to officials, 15 in the county have recovered from virus-related complications.

Boyd County’s positive case count is at 31 with three virus-related deaths.

The total number of tests that have been performed now stands at 865.

