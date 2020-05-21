Teen tests positive for COVID-19 in Meigs County

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Meigs County, health department officials announced Thursday.

The first patients is a girl in the 10 to 19-year-old age range. Officials says she is currently in quarantine at a facility near Columbus.

The second case is a woman between the ages of 70 to 79, officials say.

She was recently admitted to Overbrook Rehabilitation Center from a Columbus area Hospital. Overbrook has been placing all new and returning patients in quarantine for 14 days in accordance with federal standards when coming from home or another facility. Officials say she has had no contact with other patients.

At this time, the health department is asking the public to refrain from calling for questions regarding these cases while the disease investigation is completed and relevant individuals notified.

Individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.




