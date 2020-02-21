Teen with vaping-related injury treated at CAMC

A hospital in our region recently treated a teenager with a vaping-related lung injury.

Officials at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital say this was the first vaping-related case in a teenager at the hospital.

However, based on a report by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) it probably won't be the last.

According to the report, more than one in three West Virginia high school students currently use e-cigarettes. A 150 percent increase from 2017 to 2019.

It also says over 60 percent of high school students reported that they tried e-cigarettes in 2019 and more than one in six middle school students in West Virginia say they are current users of vape products.

In December of 2019, federal legislation raised the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21.

The long-term effects of e-cigarettes are still unknown.

