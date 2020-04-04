Teenager among two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

A 19-year-old girl is among two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.

County health officials say she and a 21-year-old woman are in home isolation after testing positive.

Two patients who were previously reported to be hospitalized with the virus have since been released and are now home-isolating.

A case reported on Wednesday has been removed from the county's total after it was clarified that the patient was from Greenup County.

The total cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County stands at 20 as of Saturday. The first case was reported Sunday.