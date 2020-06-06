Teenager among two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

A second teenager in three days has tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County.

Health officials confirmed Saturday that a 14-year-old girl was in home isolation with the virus.

A 34-year-old woman also tested positive and is in home isolation.

On Thursday, it was reported a 13-year-old boy had been diagnosed with the virus.

In total, 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, with more than 2,300 tests performed.

Three people have died, and 34 have recovered.