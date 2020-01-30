Teenager charged with battery after incident at school

A teenage boy has been charged with battery after hitting another student at George Washington High School Tuesday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, due to the student being 14-years-old no other information is being released at this time.

Officials have confirmed that the victim is 17-years-old.

The student is facing a battery charge through a signed juvenile petition.

Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner issued the following statement to WSAZ regarding the incident: "The principal is aware of this situation and as with any school incident of this nature, all appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken. Our student behavior policy is very detailed and direct."

Keep checking WSAZ and WSAZ.com for the latest information.