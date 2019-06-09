Teenager killed in ATV crash

OAK HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One teenager is dead and another is recovering after an ATV crash in Oak Hill, Ohio Saturday.
Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say it happened around 8 p.m. on Franklin Valley Road.
According to a release, Karlee Didelotte, 18, of Bidwell was seriously injured when the ATV she was a passenger on went off the side of the road and threw her and the driver off when it overturned.
Troopers say Didelotte was flown from the scene to a Huntington hospital where she died from her injuries.
The driver of the ATV, who is 17, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.