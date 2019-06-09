Teenager killed in ATV crash

One teenager is dead and another is recovering after an ATV crash in Oak Hill, Ohio Saturday.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say it happened around 8 p.m. on Franklin Valley Road.

According to a release, Karlee Didelotte, 18, of Bidwell was seriously injured when the ATV she was a passenger on went off the side of the road and threw her and the driver off when it overturned.

Troopers say Didelotte was flown from the scene to a Huntington hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the ATV, who is 17, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

